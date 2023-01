Russian occupation troops were spotted transporting fortifications in the direction of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Region. Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, announced this on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, January 3.

"Fortifications went to the Berdiansk direction, and ammunition to the Donetsk direction. The holiday is over? Rusnia. We see. We transfer. We know. Glory to Ukraine," Andriushchenko wrote.

The mayor's adviser published a video recording of the movement of the Russian occupiers.

Andriushchenko also showed how the Buk anti-aircraft missile was headed in the direction of Manhush/Berdiansk, so that the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation could report on the alleged successful downing of a drone near Berdiansk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 3, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reported that the occupiers demolished half of the building of the Drama Theater in Mariupol, Donetsk Region.

On December 22, it became known that more than 10,000 new graves were found in the temporarily occupied Mariupol.

On December 19, invaders were setting up a Christmas tree in occupied Mariupol.