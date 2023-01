The Cabinet of Ministers has temporarily canceled auctions in the ProZorro electronic system.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that due to constant shelling by the Russian Federation of energy infrastructure facilities, not all bidders in the ProZorro e-procurement system have the opportunity to participate in electronic auctions.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily, for the period of the legal regime of martial law in Ukraine and within 90 days from the date of its termination or cancellation, changed the rules for bidding.

"As a response to blackouts, we have temporarily cancelled e-auctions. From today, all bidding to be announced in ProZorro will be held without an auction. That is, the tender offer of the participant is final, and the one who gave the lowest price during the submission of the offer wins. In the conditions of power and Internet outages, not all participants had the opportunity to bargain in the auction. Equal access is a key principle of public procurement. We will return the auctions as soon as the situation stabilizes," said First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko.

Also, according to her, this government decree abolished localization during the procurement for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, that is, pickups, cargo transport, ambulances and other things can now be bought for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without taking into account localization requirements.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the Cabinet of Ministers returned mandatory public procurement in the ProZorro system.