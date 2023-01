Ukrainians Will Be Connected To Internet For 10-12 Hours After Blackout - Digital Transformation Ministry

Ukrainian providers received 172 SBL batteries to support the network in the event of a power outage. This will allow users to have Internet access for 10-12 hours after a blackout. This was stated in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Digital Transformation on Tuesday, January 3.

The authority noted that the most difficult situation with the Internet is currently in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Sumy Regions, however, the Ministry of Digital Transformation team is negotiating with international organizations so that Ukraine receives more communication equipment during power outages.

"We handed over 172 SBL batteries to providers. They will help support the networks while there is no power. So tens of thousands of people will be able to use the Internet," the statement said.

In total, 29 providers from each region of Ukraine received these batteries.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 30, Ukraine received another batch of Starlink from Poland.

On December 29, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said that he had to literally beg the American company SpaceX to provide equipment for the Starlink satellite communication system on his knees.

On December 28, the Ministry of Digital Transformation noted that the Internet was partially restored in 80% of the de-occupied cities.