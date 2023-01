9 Ships With 432,000 Tons Of Agricultural Products Left Ukrainian Sea Ports For Countries Of Africa, Asia And

Over the holiday weekend, 9 ships with 432,000 tons of agricultural products left for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe from the sea trade ports of Great Odesa along the "grain corridor".

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the holiday weekend, 9 ships exported 432,000 tons of Ukrainian products to the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe. In particular, the bulker HONORINE with 27,500 tons of Ukrainian grain is on its way to Tunisia, and the bulker VELVET with 57,000 tons of wheat was sent to Bangladesh," the statement says.

According to the report, today 630,000 tons of agricultural products are loaded on 19 ships in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Yuzhny, while no new ships to the west are expected to be loaded.

"In the Bosphorus, 94 vessels are waiting for inspection (69 vessels are empty for loading, and 25 are already loaded with agricultural products). The Russian side in the JCC systematically slows down inspections. Vessels are waiting on average for more than a month. However, the T-Med bulker with wheat on board has been waiting for inspection since the beginning of November last year," the statement reads.

It is noted that since August 1, 620 ships have left the ports of Great Odesa, exporting 16.5 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late December, 11 ships with 422,000 tons of agricultural products left Ukrainian sea ports.

On November 17, the Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov announced that the Initiative for safe transportation of agricultural products across the Black Sea was extended for another 120 days.

On August 5, the first caravan with Ukrainian grain left the sea ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk.