Russian invaders bring their personnel to the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) to replace Ukrainian specialists who refuse to work for the occupiers.

This is stated in the message of the National Resistance Center, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, in January, Dmitry Minyaev, deputy director of the special security department of Rosenergoatom Concern JSC (a subsidiary of Rosatom), is planned to be appointed deputy director for physical protection and regime.

"Recall that earlier Rosatom began to introduce its own monitoring system on the territory of the captured Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The work is carried out by Russian specialists from Consyst-OS, which is part of the structure of the occupying energy operator," the report said.

The National Resistance Center notes that the occupiers force the Zaporizhzhia NPP workers to conclude a contract with Russian Rosatom, but to no avail.

According to the report, most of the employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP did not betray Ukraine, despite the fact that the Russians put puppet management at the station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders intensified repressions against the Zaporizhzhia NPP workers, in particular, in early December, they severely beat and took out two NPP workers in an unknown direction and "threw the shift supervisor into the basement."

At the end of November, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers stopped allowing into the NPP territory those station workers who refused to sign a contract with the Russian company Rosatom.