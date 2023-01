The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced the first suspicions of attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, having collected a qualitative evidence base on two representatives of the Russian Federation's high command. This was reported by the SSU press service.

Thus, suspicions have been announced against the long-range aviation commander of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Sergei Kobylash, and the ex-commander of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Admiral Igor Osipov.

The SSU investigators established that Kobylash, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, has been following the instructions of Russia's top military and political leadership regarding the destruction of Ukrainian cities. On the orders of Kobylash, the Russian military is carrying out massive missile strikes on residential buildings, hospitals and critical infrastructure facilities in various regions of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy uses strategic missile carriers Tu-160, Tu-95MS, as well as long-range missile bombers Tu-22M3, armed with Kh-555, Kh-101, Kh-55 and Kh-22 cruise missiles, to carry out air attacks.

Meanwhile, as the investigation established, Igor Osipov in the period from February 24 to August 10, 2022 gave orders to carry out systematic missile strikes from the waters of the Black Sea on Ukrainian densely populated areas, which were carried out by high-precision guided cruise missiles 3M14-Kalibr from Russian warships.

The SSU reported that both of them were charged with two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the maximum penalty of which is life imprisonment:

Part 2 of Article 437 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging an aggressive war);

Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

