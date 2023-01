Zelenskyy Forms Oleshkivska Military Administration In Kherson Region And Appoints Hasanenko As Its Head

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formed the Oleshkivska city military administration of the Kherson district of the Kherson Region. This is stated in decree No. 3 of January 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By order No. 2 of January 2, Zelenskyy appointed Tetiana Hasanenko as the head of the Oleshkivska city military administration.

48-year-old Hasanenko previously held the position of first deputy mayor of Oleshky. She was a member of the Kherson Regional Council of the seventh convocation from the Samopomich Association party.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on January 2 that the Russian occupiers are firing mortars at Oleshky, Hola Prystan, and Plavni in the Kherson Region with the aim of destabilizing the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territories and forcing local residents to "voluntarily evacuate."

In December, Zelenskyy formed the Novokakhovska city military administration in the Kherson Region.