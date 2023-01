Zelenskyy Extends Visa-Free Travel For Citizens Of UK Until January 30, 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has extended visa-free entry to Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom until January 30, 2024. This is stated in decree No. 1 of January 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January 2020, Ukraine introduced from January 31, 2020 to January 30, 2021, visa-free entry into Ukraine and transit through the territory of Ukraine for citizens of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, if their stay in Ukraine does not exceed 90 days during 180 days.

Zelenskyy has already extended the visa-free period for citizens of the United Kingdom for one year in 2021 and 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January 2022, Zelenskyy extended visa-free travel for citizens of the United Kingdom until January 30, 2023.

The United Kingdom intends to increase support to Ukraine and provide air defense systems in 2023.

The United Kingdom will also provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with Sea King helicopters as part of the ongoing support program.