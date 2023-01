The Energoatom national nuclear power generating company has decided to bring one of the power units into a planned overhaul.

This is stated in the message of Energoatom, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On January 3, one of Energoatom's power units in order to ensure nuclear and radiation safety under the terms of the license is put into a planned overhaul, which is carried out every four years. During overhaul, complete unloading of the reactor core, monitoring the integrity of the reactor vessel with an automatic manipulator, preventive repair of equipment, removal of spent and loading of fresh nuclear fuel is carried out," it says.

It is noted that in the near future, eight power units of nuclear power plants located in the state-controlled territory will work in the power system of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 22, at 7 a.m., the ninth NPP power unit taken out for repair on December 18 was connected to the power grid.