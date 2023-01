In December, the export of agricultural products decreased by 2% compared to November to 7 million tons.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Association (UCAB), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"53% of these exports were carried out with the help of the "grain corridor", and the rest - via alternative export routes. However, it is necessary to take into account that not all products managed to physically cross the border. Many products are now in queues for departure both by rail and by road transport, which will negatively affect the indicators of exports by alternative routes in the next month," the message says.

In December, compared to November, the export of grain crops increased by 4% to 4.9 million tons (corn - 63%, wheat - 34%, barley - 3%), the export of oil crops decreased by 34% to 867,600 tons (sunflower seeds - 34%, soybeans - 29% and rapeseed - 25%), oil export - by 9% to 468,400 tons (sunflowerseed oil - 94%, soybean oil - 5%), while export of oil cake after extraction of oils increased by 48% to 505,700 tons (sunflower - 90%, soybean - 10%).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 11 months of 2022, Ukraine exported 50.9 million tons of agro-industrial complex and food industry products for a total amount of USD 21.1 billion.

The actual volume of grain exports by Ukraine since the beginning of the 2022/2023 marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023) as of December 5 is 18.276 million tons, which is by 29.9% or 7.8 million tons less than in the same period of the previous marketing year.