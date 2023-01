Ukrenergo Tells When They Will Turn Off Lights Today

As of 11:00 a.m. on January 3, thanks to the warm weather, energy consumption in Ukraine has decreased. Consumption restrictions before 02:00 p.m. do not apply.

This is reported by Ukrenergo.

Power plants produce enough electricity to cover the load. In addition, due to clear weather in the morning and afternoon hours, the production of electricity by solar power plants increased.

"At the same time, a gradual increase in consumption is predicted for the evening. That is why the dispatch center of Ukrenergo brought the consumption limits to the regions for the second half of the day in order to ensure the balance in the energy system," the message says.

At the same time, the enemy again attacked energy facilities in the east and south of the country.

"Unfortunately, there is damage to the distribution networks. Repair work and restoration of power supply will be carried out immediately after receiving the appropriate permits from the military," the company added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, emergency blackouts are being implemented in Kyiv on Tuesday, January 3. Previously developed graphs do not work.

According to Energy Minister Halushchenko, it will be possible to stabilize Ukraine's energy system by the summer if there are no Russian shelling.