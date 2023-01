Emergency and planned blackouts are no longer used in the Kyiv Region.

Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Civil Administration, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of now, the Kyiv Region is fully supplied with electricity. There are no emergency or scheduled blackouts in the region," he said.

At the same time, according to him, the situation may change, so he called for continued economical consumption of light.

"It is also important to always remember about security, especially on holidays. The enemy does not manage to spoil the holidays for Ukrainians, so one by one they massively attack our country with drones and missiles. They work to exhaustion. Do not lose vigilance. If you hear an air alert, go to safe places," added the head of the Regional State Administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko notes that a blackout in Ukraine is only theoretically possible, but the energy system is constantly proving its resilience during almost three months of massive attacks.

Halushchenko noted that due to significant damage to both the generation and power transmission systems, until the end of the heating season, electricity supply restriction schedules will have to be applied, but they must be controlled.

On the night of January 2, the Russians again attacked the energy infrastructure with drones.

As of 11:00 a.m. on January 3, thanks to the warm weather, electricity consumption in Ukraine has decreased. Consumption restrictions before 02:00 p.m. do not apply.