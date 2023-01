The occupiers did not abandon plans to capture the entire Donetsk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian occupiers continue to conduct full-scale armed aggression against our state. The enemy does not abandon plans to reach the administrative border of the Donetsk Region," the General Staff notes.

The main efforts of the enemy focus on maintaining offensive potential and replenishing losses, in particular through mobilized ones.

In order to exert pressure on the leadership and population of Ukraine, the enemy carries out air and missile strikes, as well as carries out artillery attacks on critical infrastructure and civilian dwellings in Ukraine, thereby violating the norms of International Humanitarian Law, laws and customs of warfare.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine over the past day, January 2, repelled attacks by Russian occupation forces near 13 cities and villages in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.