Ukrtransnafta, the operator of the oil transportation system, imported 114,000 tons of diesel fuel from Hungary through the Samara - Western direction pipeline (Prykarpatzakhidtrans) in 2022.

This is stated in the message of Ukrtransnafta, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In 2022, the company managed to ensure the reversal of the Ukrainian section of the oil product pipeline Samara - Western direction for the supply of diesel fuel from the territory of Hungary to Ukraine. This made it possible to support the fuel market of Ukraine at a time of crisis and ensure the availability of fuel for more than 2.5 million car owners. During this year, 114,000 tons of diesel fuel were pumped through the oil product pipeline," the statement says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Member of Parliament Viktor Medvedchuk says that he helped former president Petro Poroshenko buy the Samara - Western direction pipeline from the Russian company for USD 23 million.

On April 9, 2021, the National Agency for the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) selected the operator of the oil transportation system, Ukrtransnafta company, as the winner of the competitive selection of the manager for the part of the oil pipeline Samara - Western direction.

Earlier, the National Security and Defense Council ordered to return the section of the oil product pipeline Samara - Western direction to state ownership.

100% of Ukrtransnafta belongs to Naftogaz of Ukraine.