Regular strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the warehouses of the Russian troops made it possible to completely break their logistics.

Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, stated this on the air of the telethon.

According to him, during the New Year’s holidays, the Russians’ positions and ammunition depots in the Luhansk region were hit, and now they are forced to deliver ammunition from Luhansk itself.

On trucks, the Russians transport the ammunition to new locations, after which they deliver it directly to the positions.

He noted that now the Russians are spending much more time and effort on delivering ammunition to the front line.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in occupied Svatove, Luhansk Region, the day before.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU confirmed the strike on the place of deployment of mobilized Russians in occupied Makiyivka, Donetsk Region. As a result of the shelling, up to 300 occupiers could die.

As a barracks, the occupiers used the building of a college of technology 19. As a result of the strike, the building was completely destroyed due to the fact that the Russians kept their ammunition there.