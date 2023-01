The Russian Army has reduced its activity in the Bakhmut area, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received reinforcements in the area. The enemy will not be able to capture Bakhmut in the near future.

The British Ministry of Defense reported this on Twitter.

As noted in the summary, in mid-December, the Russian military and the Wagner proxy forces took part in their infantry attacks around the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. However, many of these operations were poorly maintained.

According to British intelligence, Ukraine has deployed significant reinforcements to defend the sector over the past ten days, and the frequency of Russian attacks has decreased compared to a peak in mid-December. Both sides suffered heavy losses.

"Russian offensive operations in this area are currently likely to be conducted only at the platoon or detachment level. It is unlikely that Russia will achieve a significant breakthrough near Bakhmut in the coming weeks," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a day earlier the General Staff of the AFU announced that the Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks in the areas of 11 settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.