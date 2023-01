Russian army may lose up to 70,000 more soldiers in upcoming 4-5 months – Defense Intelligence

Despite the failure, Russia will prolong the offensive and does not plan to end the war.

Andrii Cherniak, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, has said this in a report.

Thus, according to military intelligence estimates, the Russian Federation will try to continue offensive actions despite the fact that it has not achieved its goal in any of the directions.

"They understand that they will lose, but they do not plan to end the war. We are considering the possibility that they can leave from the north or the east at the same time. Such actions of the enemy are expected and our troops are ready for it," said Cherniak.

He noted that the Russians will try to capture the entire Donetsk Region and hold the land corridor to Crimea. But they will not be able to force the Dnipro to capture Kherson again.

"According to the estimates of military intelligence of Ukraine, in the next 4-5 months, the Russian army may lose up to 70,000 people. And the leadership of the occupying country is ready for such losses," concluded Andrii Cherniak.

