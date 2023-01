On January 2, Ukrainian aviation carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy manpower and equipment. The Armed Forces also destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter and three reconnaissance UAVs.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted on Facebook.

Thus, the aviation of the AFU carried out 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russians. In addition, five times hit the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

The AFU also shot down an enemy Ka-52 helicopter and three reconnaissance UAVs of the Orlan-10 type.

It is noted that units of missile troops and artillery of the AFU also fired at the area where the enemy's manpower and military equipment were concentrated, as well as the enemy's radar station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the AFU during the confrontation with the full-scale military aggression of Russia over the past day eliminated 750 soldiers and more than 30 units of the enemy's equipment.

On the eve of the new year, the AFU struck a powerful blow against the Russian occupiers in the Kherson region. As a result of the actions of our defenders, many enemy soldiers were destroyed.