The Armed Forces of Ukraine during the confrontation with the full-scale military aggression of Russia over the past day eliminated 750 soldiers and more than 30 units of the enemy's equipment.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The Ukrainian military killed 750 of the invaders, bringing the Russian army's losses since the start of the full-scale invasion to approximately 108,190 soldiers killed.

The enemy also lost:

tanks — 3,036 (+1);

armored combat vehicles — 6,100 (+7);

artillery systems — 2,033 (+6);

MLRS — 424 (+1);

anti-aircraft defense means — 214 (+1);

planes — 283;

helicopters — 270 (+1);

operational-tactical level drones — 1,839 (+3);

cruise missiles — 723;

ships — 16;

automotive equipment — 4,735 (+10);

special equipment — 181.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian military has lost 19,131 units of land, air and sea equipment, not counting cruise missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on December 22, the General Staff reported that the losses of Russian troops exceeded 100,000 killed.

As earlier reported, Ukrainians received this news with joy and flooded social networks with memes about it.

Since the beginning of the so-called "partial mobilization" in the Russian Federation, more than 500 mobilized Russians have already died.