On the eve of the new year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a powerful blow against the Russian occupiers in the Kherson Region. As a result of the actions of our defenders, many enemy soldiers were eliminated.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

Thus, it was confirmed that on December 31, 2022, units of the AFU fired at the enemy's personnel and military equipment in Chulakivka settlement in the Kherson Region.

"The losses of the Russian Federation amounted to about 500 servicemen wounded and killed," the General Staff noted.

In addition, it is indicated that on January 1, 2023, the AFU attacked the personnel of the Russian occupiers in the area of the settlement of Fedorivka, Kherson Region, the number of enemy casualties is to be specified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Monday, January 2, the General Staff confirmed the attack by the Ukrainian military on a College of Technology building in the occupied Makiivka of the Donetsk Region, where several hundred mobilized Russians were killed.

As earlier reported, over the past day, the AFU Air Force struck 10 attacks on the accumulation of enemy manpower.

In the meantime, the AFU hit an ammunition depot in Svatove, Luhansk Region, which had been accumulated there for two weeks.