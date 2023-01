On January 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by Russian occupation forces near 13 towns and villages in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the AFU.

The command said that Russian troops are still trying to establish full control over the territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. For this reason, the occupiers are concentrating their efforts on conducting offensive actions.

On Monday, January 2, the AFU repelled enemy attacks in the Luhansk Region (near Stelmakhivka, Makiyivka, Ploshanka, and Bilohorivka) and Donetsk Region (near Rozdolivka, Soledar, Chervona Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Avdiyivka, and Mariyinka).

It is noted that the occupiers' troops are trying to improve their tactical position in the Lyman and Avdiyivka directions.

And in the direction of Novopavlovsk, the occupiers are strengthening the grouping of their troops with units that were withdrawn from the Kherson Region in November 2022.

In other parts of the front, Russian troops are defending previously occupied lines, trying to restrain the actions of the AFU.

