A view of the automated container terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Deep Water Port. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Ting.

A view of the automated container terminal of Shanghai Yangshan Deep Water Port. Photo by Xinhua/Ding Ting.

Shanghai Port remained the world's busiest container port for the 13th straight year in 2022, despite the COVID-19 epidemic, port data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The port's container throughput exceeded 47.3 mln 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2022, according to the Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd., the port operator.

Braving the epidemic, as well as waves of heat and cold last year, the port guaranteed the stable operation of the Shanghai International Shipping Center and safeguarded the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Following the epidemic in the second quarter, the port managed to quickly make a V-shaped recovery in container throughput in July, when it handled a monthly record high of 4.3 mln TEUs.