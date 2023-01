Ukrainian aviation during the day launched 10 attacks on the areas of concentration of Russian occupiers and 5 on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems of the aggressor's troops.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook on Monday, January 2, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff informs that Russian troops continue to try to focus on the offensive in the Bakhmut direction, despite heavy losses in manpower. Also, the occupiers are trying to improve the tactical position in the Kupiansk and Avdiivka directions. At the same time, the enemy launched missile and 28 air strikes. It should be noted that the Russian occupiers inflicted 27 air strikes on civil infrastructure using the Shahed-136 UAVs. All these drones were shot down.

"Ukrainian aviation during the day launched 10 attacks on the enemy's concentration areas and 5 on the positions of its anti-aircraft missile systems," the statement said.

The General Staff warns that the threat of further air and missile strikes remains throughout Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 2, the Russian occupiers fired artillery and mortars at the border area of the Chernihiv Region.

From February 24, 2022 to January 2, 2023, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine approximately amounted to 107,440 people.

On New Year's Eve, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a base of Russian servicemen in the occupied Makiyivka of the Donetsk Region, as a result of which 400 were killed and 300 more occupiers were wounded.