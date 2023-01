The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to deter the Russian invasion and eliminate the consequences of Russian aggression. More than 20,000 troops were trained in European countries.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook on Monday, January 2.

Zaluzhnyi noted that Ukrainians are fighting for their country, as well as for Europe and the preservation of peace around the world. At the same time, 1,346 hectares of the territory of Ukraine have already been cleared of explosive substances. More than 600,000 people were evacuated from the combat areas and more than 2 million tons of humanitarian goods were accompanied and distributed.

The Commander-in-Chief said that more than a thousand seriously wounded servicemen were sent for treatment and rehabilitation to allied countries. Almost 29,000 fighters received state awards for courage and heroism. Training of soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is taking place in 17 European countries, more than 20,000 troops have already been trained, Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 2, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that the Armed Forces and other components of the Defense Forces liberated 40% of the territories occupied after February 24, 2022 and 28% of all territories occupied by Russia since 2014.

Also, from February 24, 2022 to January 2, 2023, the total losses of personnel of the Russian troops in Ukraine approximately amounted to 107,440 people.

On January 1, Natalia Humeniuk, head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were actively advancing in the south.