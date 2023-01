AFU Advancing In South, There Are Positive News From Front - Humeniuk 18:40

Invaders Advancing In 2 Directions, And Trying To Improve Situation In 2 More Directions - General Staff Summary 20:55

Russia Has Missiles Left For 2 Massive strikes On Ukraine - Budanov 18:31

Air Defense Shot Down 32 Russian Targets In Kyiv On New Year's Eve 10:52