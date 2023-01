The Air Force notes that Russia most often uses Iranian Shahed kamikaze drones to target Kyiv.

The spokesman for the Air Force Command Yurii Ihnat announced this on the air of the Espresso TV channel , Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The capital remains the main direction of attack of enemy drones, the enemy there aims the most. But in the eastern and southern directions, UAVs were also destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units, aviation units. Fighters worked in the sky," he said.

According to him, at night Russian drones can be detected using radar means and special spotlights.

"At night, it is possible to detect Shahed only by radar and lighting, special spotlights with which UAVs are detected. Mobile fire groups are trying to destroy drones with small arms and anti-aircraft weapons," Ihnat added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Monday, January 2, the Ukrainian military shot down 22 enemy kamikaze drones in the sky over Kyiv.

In total, during the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, air defense forces destroyed 39 Shahed drones, 2 Orlan-10 UAVs and 1 air missile.