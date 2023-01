Occupiers Firing At Oleshky, Hola Prystan And Plavni In Kherson Region To "Voluntarily Evacuate" Locals

The Russian occupiers fire at Oleshky, Hola Prystan and Plavni in the Kherson Region in order to force local residents to "voluntary evacuation."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In order to destabilize the humanitarian situation in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Region and force the local population to so-called "voluntary evacuation," Russian occupation forces fire from mortars at Oleshky, Hola Prystan, Plavni, as well as suburban settlements between these population centers," the General Staff said.

In addition, according to the General Staff, mobilization measures continue in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Military commissariats have begun checking lists of persons who have not yet participated in a full-scale invasion of Ukraine and are subject to conscription under mobilization in 2023.

The enemy also continues to use civilian structures to treat armed Russian occupiers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is transferring troops from Kherson to other areas.