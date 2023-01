The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces liberated 40% of the territories occupied after February 24, 2022 and 28% of all territories occupied by Russia since 2014.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the liberation of the right-bank part of the Kherson Region brought the total area of ​ ​ deoccupied territories to almost 40,000 square kilometers.

The Commander-in-Chief said that today Ukraine continues to storm the enemy on the land plot with a total length of 3,786 km, including the active front line with the aggressor is 1,500 km.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of personnel of Russian troops in January 1 increased by 720 to 107,440 killed, and the Ukrainian military destroyed 44 drones, 9 armored fighting vehicles and 6 artillery systems last day.

In total, the enemy lost 283 aircraft, 269 helicopters, 3,031 tanks, 6,093 armored fighting vehicles, 2,027 artillery systems, 423 units of rocket artillery, 213 air defense systems, 4,725 units of vehicles and tank trucks, 181 units of special equipment, 1,836 drones, 723 cruise missiles and 16 ships/boats.