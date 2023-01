"Governor of Sevastopol" Mikhail Razvozhaev brought his children, property, as well as pets to Cyprus.

This is stated in the message of the Center for National Resistance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The so-called governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, brought all his property, including dogs and cats, to Cyprus. In addition, the Gauleiter took his children abroad. It seems that the Moscow henchmen are not very confident in the safety of their families and in their own future, despite their own statements that they make on camera," it says.

The Center for National Resistance notes that in general, the behavior of the invaders indicates that they do not believe that "Russia is here forever."

"So, in the temporarily occupied territories, looting of enterprises and housing is carried out, and relatives of the occupiers are taken away," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov believes that the Crimea annexed by Russia will be returned in a combined way - through military force and diplomacy.