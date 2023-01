From February 24, 2022 to January 2, 2023, the total losses of personnel of Russian troops on the territory of Ukraine approximately amounted to 107,440 people (+ 720 per day). This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Since the beginning of the war, the following have been destroyed:

3,031 (+ 0) tanks

6,093 (+ 9) armored fighting vehicles

2,027 (+ 6) artillery systems

423 (+ 0) multiple rocket launchers

213 (+ 0) air defense systems

283 (+ 0) aircraft

269 (+ 0) helicopters

1,836 (+ 44) UAVs of operational and tactical level

723 (+ 0) cruise missiles

16 (+ 0) ships/boats

4725 (+ 5) vehicles and tank trucks

181 (+ 0) units of special equipment

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Lyman, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at night in the temporarily occupied Makiivka, Donetsk Region, a family of 8 people was shot dead, including 4 children. It is suspected that the Russian military committed the murder.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine over the previous day eliminated another 760 occupiers. In general, as of January 1, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war since February amounted to more than 106,000 soldiers killed.