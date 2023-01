Plans For 2023. Russia Says Their Long-Range Aircraft Will Continue To Bomb Ukraine

Russian long-range strategic aircraft in 2023 will continue to participate in the war in Ukraine.

The commander of distant aviation of the Russian Federation Sergey Kobylash stated this, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported.

"During operational and combat training measures, the use of aircraft weapons was planned. Work will continue to improve the practical skills of operating automated control systems and information support for precision weapons," he said.

Kobylash said that the main task of the aviation of the Russian Federation in 2023 will be to participate in a "special military operation," that is, the war in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia keeps 8 ships on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, 9 more in the Mediterranean Sea, of which there are 5 carriers with 72 Kalibr missiles.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that there are more Russian forces on the territory of Belarus, but at the moment they are not preparing for a new attack on Ukraine from the north.

In addition, Russia does not intend to end the war against Ukraine and plans new offensives.