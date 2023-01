China had 1,677 science and technology museums in 2021, 152 more than in 2020, with its total exhibition hall area up by 13.03%, according to statistics recently released by the Ministry of Science and Technology. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

About ¥18.9 bln (about $2.71 bln) of national funds were raised to popularize science in 2021, an increase of 10.1% from 2020, the statistics show.

There were more than 1.8 mln people working either full-time or part-time on science popularization in the country in 2021, an increase of 0.8% over 2020, according to the data.

Various institutions across the country organized more than 1 mln online and offline sci-tech popularization lectures in 2021, attracting 3.38 bln people to attend, a rise of 108.24% over 2020.

A total of 100,700 online and offline sci-tech popularization exhibitions were also held in 2021, drawing 205 mln visitors, the statistics show.