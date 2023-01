Air Defense Units Shoot Down 1 Missile And 3 Kamikaze Drones In Dnipropetrovsk Region At Night - Governor Rez

On Monday night, during a massive Russian attack on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure, air defense units shot down a guided aviation missile Kh-59 and three Shahed kamikaze drones in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk Region, there were no injuries.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Our sky defenders from the East Air Command gave the enemy no chance. Destroyed all four enemy air targets. They eliminated the Kh-59MK2 rocket and three kamikaze drones that were going to destroy our energy infrastructure. Shaheds were shot down in the Dnipro and Kamianka Districts, a missile on the approach to Dnipro," he wrote.

Reznichenko said that in the Kamianka District, the wreckage of a downed drone fell on a private enterprise.

A fire had started there, which had already been extinguished.

It is also reported that last night Nikopol and Manhanets were under the fire of Russian heavy artillery - more than 20 enemy shells were launched at them.

A recreation center was damaged.

There were no victims.

There was no shelling in other areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the night attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine, air defense forces destroyed all 39 Shahed drones, 2 Orlan-10 UAVs and 1 air missile.