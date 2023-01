AFU Hit Occupiers In Zaporizhzhia Region On December 31, More Than 175 Invaders Injured - General Staff

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on December 31 attacked the occupiers in the Zaporizhzhia Region, more than 175 invaders were injured.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The fire defeat was confirmed on December 31 in the areas of concentration of manpower and equipment of the invaders at the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region. In the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Basan, Polohy, Berdiansk, Tokmak, enemy losses amounted to more than 175 wounded servicemen," the General Staff noted.

Also, the strike destroyed 12 pieces of weapons and military equipment of various types and a depot of enemy ammunition.

Information on the liquidated occupiers is being clarified.

It is also reported that on January 1, the air force of the Defense Forces launched 13 attacks on the areas of concentration of invaders.

Units of Ukrainian missile forces and artillery over the past day hit 5 areas of concentration of manpower and military equipment of the enemy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks near 11 settlements.