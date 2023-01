On Monday morning, Russian troops fired on a market in the city of Beryslav, Kherson Region, 5 wounded are currently known, three of them are in serious condition.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This morning, the Russians attacked the center of Beryslav - they fired on the city market... At this moment it is known about 5 wounded. Three people are in serious condition. They will be evacuated to Kherson, where doctors will provide the necessary medical care to the victims," he wrote.

Yanushevych noted that, presumably, the enemy fired from a tank from the side of the temporarily occupied Kakhovka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 30, the invaders fired 60 times at the territory of the Kherson Region, two people were injured.