Russia is keeping eight ships on combat duty in the Black and Azov Seas, other nine in the Mediterranean Sea, including five carriers of 72 Kalibr missiles.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Up to seven enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, one enemy ship is on combat duty in the Sea of Azov.

There are nine enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, five of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total launch of 72 missiles.

According to the agency, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage of the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 32 vessels, of which seven vessels moved from the Bosporus Strait to the Black Sea - 32 vessels, of which 6 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosporus Strait.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of Azov.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 1, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 11 settlements.

On the night of January 2, the occupiers launched an attack with Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones. Air defense destroyed 39 attack UAVs.