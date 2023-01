AFU destroy College of Technology in Makiyivka, where the Russian military were based. 400 occupiers killed

On New Year's Eve, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a base of Russian servicemen in the occupied Makiyivka of the Donetsk Region, as a result of which 400 were killed and 300 more occupiers were wounded.

This follows from a statement by the Strategic Communications Department of the AFU on Telegram.

StratCom reported that thanks to a precise strike in Makiyivka, it was possible to eliminate about 400 mobilized Russians, and about 300 more invaders received wounds of varying degrees of severity.

It is noted that Russian soldiers were stationed in the building of the local vocational school 19.

StratCom also released a video from the scene. It shows that the room where the mobilized Russians were located has been completely destroyed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, a family of eight people, including four children, was shot at night in the temporarily occupied Makiyivka of the Donetsk Region. It is suspected that the murder was carried out by the Russian military.

Over the past day, the AFU liquidated another 760 occupiers. In general, as of January 1, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war since February amount to more than 106,000 soldiers killed.