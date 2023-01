Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko notes that blackout in Ukraine is possible only theoretically.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our power system has been operating under constant systematic shelling for almost three months. Therefore, there is already a set of technical solutions to ensure the stability of its work. This applies to both generation and transmission of electricity. I am sure that the system will stand with further possible blows," Halushchenko said.

He noted that there are a number of solutions both in terms of physical protection of energy facilities and technical balancing of the system, and these solutions prove their effectiveness.

According to the minister, blackout in Ukraine is theoretically possible, but the power system constantly proves its stability during almost three months of massive attacks.

Halushchenko noted that due to significant damage to both generation and power transmission systems, electricity restriction schedules will have to be applied until the end of the heating season, but they must be controlled.

"Our main goal is to make outages planned and predictable, so that consumers clearly understand when power will be disconnected, and distribution system operators will adhere to outage schedules," Halushchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrenergo notes that as of 11 a.m. on January 2, the situation in the power system is fully controlled.

On the night of January 2, the Russians again attacked the energy infrastructure with drones.