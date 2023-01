Russia does not intend to end the war against Ukraine and plans new offensives.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Cherniak stated this, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"According to Ukraine's military intelligence, next year the Russians will continue to try to conduct offensive actions. In neither direction did they manage to achieve their goal. They understand that they are losing, but they do not plan to end the war," he said.

According to Cherniak, intelligence is considering the possibility that the enemy can simultaneously go from the north or east.

"Such actions of the enemy are foreseen, and our troops are ready for this. Though, the occupiers do not have forces and means on the territory of Belarus," the military said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is sure that the Russians will try to keep the land corridor to the Crimea and capture the entire Donetsk Region. At the same time, in his opinion, the invaders will not be able to cross the Dnieper to capture Kherson again.

"According to Ukraine's military intelligence, over the next 4-5 months, the Russian army may lose up to 70,000 people. And the leadership of the occupying country is ready for such losses," he added.