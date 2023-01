On January 1, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in the areas of 11 settlements.

The General Staff of the AFU reports this in a morning summary on Facebook.

Over the past day, the enemy carried out 51 airstrikes, including 44 Shahed-136 UAVs. All of them were shot down by units of the AFU. Information about the night attack on the capital will be announced a little later. The enemy also fired 55 MLRS rounds, including at the children's hospital in the city of Kherson. The threat of enemy air and missile strikes on critical infrastructure remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction. He is trying to improve the tactical position of the units of his troops in the Kupiyansk, Lyman and Avdiyivka directions. In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, he leads the defense of previously occupied lines. On Kherson - carries out the regrouping of troops, conducts defense and shelling of the positions of our troops and civilian objects along the contact line.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region; and Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Chervona Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Ozerianivka, Opytne, and Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk Region.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions.

On the Siversk and Slobozhanskyi directions, the areas of Leonivka settlements of the Chernihiv Region were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling; Vilna Sloboda, Esman, Katerynivka, and Shalyhine of the Sumy Region; and Ohirtseve, Vovchansk, and Novomlynsk in the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of more than 15 settlements. Among them are Andriyivka, Kupiyansk, Kucherivka, Lyman Pershyi, Vilshana, Orlianske, Kyslivka, and Kotliarivka in the Kharkiv Region; and Novoselivske and Miyasozharivka in the Luhansk Region.

On the Lyman direction, enemy fire was recorded near Novoyehorivka, Ploshanka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka of the Luhansk Region, and Terni and Dibrova of the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements. In particular, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiyivka, Kurdyumivka, Stupochky, Bila Hora, Kostiantynivka, and Dyliyivka in the Donetsk Region. The enemy also carried out an airstrike near Bilohorivka.

Vodiane, Heorhiyivka, Mariyinka, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Region came under the influence of fire in the Avdiyivka area.

Neskuchne, Vremivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk Region were damaged by fire in the Novopavlovsk area.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling from tanks, mortars and barrel artillery was recorded in the areas of Novosilka and Novopil settlements of the Donetsk Region and Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Musiyivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

In the Kherson direction, the civilian infrastructure of Tiahynka, Novotiahynka, Poniativka, Dariyivka, Sadove, Stanislav, and Kherson suffered from enemy shelling.

The General Staff confirmed the damage by fire on December 31 to areas where the occupiers' manpower and equipment were concentrated in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"In the areas of settlements of Tarasivka, Basan, Polohy, Berdiansk, Tokmak, the losses of the enemy amounted to more than 175 wounded servicemen, 12 units of weapons and military equipment of various types and the enemy's ammunition warehouse were destroyed. Information about the liquidated occupiers is being clarified," the summary says.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 13 strikes on areas where the invaders were concentrated. Units of missile troops and artillery struck five areas of concentration of enemy manpower and military equipment in a day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russians are carrying out offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut areas and are making attempts to improve the tactical position in the Kupiyansk and Avdiyivka directions.

Meanwhile, the AFU are actively advancing in the south and have already achieved certain results.