Today, January 2, a man who was injured in the Russian attack on Kyiv on December 31 died. Thus, the death toll in the capital due to the New Year's Eve attack of the Russian Federation increased to two. This is stated in the message of the mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko on Telegram.

It is reported that a 46-year-old man, who was injured due to the Russian attack of Kyiv on December 31 and was in intensive care in a serious condition, died.

Recall that on New Year's Eve, the Russians fired at most regions of Ukraine. In the capital, debris from a rocket hit a private home and a hotel facility.

Later it became known about 20 wounded and 1 killed in Kyiv.

Also, as a result of a missile attack on the capital on New Year's Eve, a car was damaged by rocket debris.

So, on December 31, the Russian Federation struck Ukraine with more than 20 missiles. Air defense forces destroyed 12 of them. The enemy launched missiles from the air and from the Caspian Sea.

Shelling continued on New Year's Eve - as of 8 a.m., air defense had shot down 32 air targets over Kyiv.

Meanwhile, on the night of January 2, 22 air targets were shot down in Kyiv during an air raid. In the Desnianskyi district, a 19-year-old man was injured.