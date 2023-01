On the night of January 2, the invaders attacked Kyiv with kamikaze drones made by Iranian Shahed-131/136. Air defense destroyed 39 attack UAVs. This is stated in the message of the Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram.

It is noted that all 39 strike UAVs were destroyed by air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with air defense of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft missile units, Air Force fighter aircraft and mobile firing groups were involved in repelling the attack.

"Equipment and weapons provided to Ukraine by our Western partners are increasingly involved," the Air Force noted.

Also at night, the defenders destroyed 2 Orlan-10 UAVs of the operational-tactical level and a Kh-59 guided aircraft missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of January 2, during an air raid in Kyiv, 22 air targets were shot down. In the Desnianskyi district, a 19-year-old was injured.

In addition, as a result of night air strikes by Russians on Kyiv, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Emergency power outages are introduced.