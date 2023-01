Overnight into January 2, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with drones. 40 drones were sent to the capital alone.

This was announced by Kyiv City Mayor Vitali Klitschko with reference to the information of the air defense forces on Telegram.

It is reported that at night three UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv Region, 22 drones were shot down over Kyiv, and 15 more drones were shot down over neighboring regions.

It will be recalled that the air alert lasted from 11:38 p.m. to 3:46 a.m. in the capital. It is known about one victim at the site of the debris fall in the Desnianskyi District of the capital - a 19-year-old man received a cut wound on his foot.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, all 39 attack UAVs were destroyed by the air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with the air defense systems of other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. The defenders also destroyed two Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAVs and an Kh-59 guided air missile.

In addition, as a result of the night airstrikes on Kyiv, energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Emergency blackouts were introduced. Some heating facilities have been de-energized, but water supply to the capital is carried out as usual.