On the night of January 2, a total of 22 air targets were shot down in Kyiv during an air raid. In the Desnianskyi district, a 19-year-old man was injured. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In Kyiv, an air alarm continued from 11:38 p.m. to 3:46 a.m., during which 22 air targets were shot down.

"Night air attack on Kyiv. During the air raid over the capital, 22 air targets were shot down," the Kyiv City Military Administration said on Telegram.

In addition, according to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhii Popko, in the Desnianskyi District, balconies and windows in a high-rise building were damaged by debris. There was no ignition. It is noted that there is a victim at the scene of the fall of debris.

"A 19-year-old young man received a cut wound to the foot (stepped carelessly on the fragments of glass). He was sent to an emergency room," the Kyiv City Military Administration said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a missile attack on the capital on New Year's Eve, a car was damaged by the debris of a rocket, there were no injuries.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Budanov said that Russia had only two massive strikes on Ukraine.