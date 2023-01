China's box office revenue exceeded ¥30 bln (about $4.4 bln) in 2022, with 85% coming from domestic films, according to statistics released by the China Film Administration. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The domestic patriotic hit "The Battle at Lake Changjin II" was the year's top earner – raking in ¥4.07 bln.

The sci-fi comedy "Moon Man" came in second, grossing about ¥3 bln, the administration said.

Other heavy hitters included the feature film "Nice View," the family drama "Lighting Up The Stars," the animated film "New Gods: Yang Jian," and the patriotic action film "Home Coming," according to the administration.