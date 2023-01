The United Kingdom stopped all imports of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) on January 1.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Britain on its Twitter page.

"Today the UK has ended all imports of Russian Liquefied Natural Gas. We’re cutting Putin off from funding his illegal war and supporting countries around the world to reduce their own dependency," the message said.

As European Pravda writes, such a decision was made after Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted Germany's progress in freeing itself from dependence on Russian gas.

Russia, which previously accounted for more than half of natural gas supplies to the country, has not supplied gas to Germany since late August.

After the invasion of Ukraine, Germany began efforts to store gas and diversify its supply and began building liquefied natural gas terminals, the first of which opened two weeks ago.

Others will be opened in the coming months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of November 2022, Russian Gazprom has reduced natural gas production by almost 20%.

In 2022, Russia exported the least amount of gas in almost 30 years.

We also wrote that Europe faced a gas glut in late October due to warm weather and efforts to fill storage.