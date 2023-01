The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively advancing in the south and have already achieved certain results.

This was reported by the head of the Joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Nataliya Humeniuk, on the air of the telethon.

According to her, there are positive news from the front, but they cannot be announced yet.

"Our prospects remain quite transparent and clear. Indeed, we are heading in this direction with a rather powerful step. Our work has certain results that we cannot announce just now. But I can say that there is positive news and this indicates that our work is progressing. But in order for it to be absolutely effective, we need to wait a little and then everyone will learn about it," Humeniuk said.

She also said that the Russian occupiers are already suffering from such work of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to Humeniuk, this is obvious because the enemy is resorting to redeployment.

"It is absolutely certain that the directions will be worked out and they continue to be developed. And in the near future it will not only be announced, but also obvious. We should not rely on a gesture of goodwill, we are working hard so that all "gestures" showed them the right direction," Humeniuk summed up.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians are carrying out offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions and are making attempts to improve the tactical position in the Kupyansk and Avdiyivka directions.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated another 760 occupiers over the past day. In general, as of January 1, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war since February amount to more than 106,000 soldiers killed.