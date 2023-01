Russia only has missiles left for two massive strikes on Ukraine,

This was stated by the head of the Defense Intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview on the telethon, writes the press service of the authority.

According to Budanov, the Russians are reducing the number of missiles in strikes to keep the intensity of these attacks simulated.

According to intelligence data, one missile attack by Russia requires 1.5-2 months of work.

Budanov emphasized that by March the Russian Federation will have a critical situation with weapons.

The head of the Defense Intelligence also reassured that the situation in Bakhmut is not catastrophic, but there is a catastrophe with the city itself and its destruction. Budanov added that the Russians were suffering heavy losses near Bakhmut.

He also believes that 2023 will bring victory to Ukraine, and to Russia - the transfer of power.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on New Year's Eve in Kyiv, air defense shot down 32 Russian targets.

On the eve of the New Year, Russian aggressors shelled most regions of Ukraine, including Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and there are casualties. 1 person was killed and 14 were hospitalized in medical facilities, including a Japanese journalist, due to missile strikes by Russian troops on Kyiv in the afternoon of December 31.