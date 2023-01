Count On France And Europe. Macron Published Post In Ukrainian With Promise To Help Until Victory

French President Emmanuel Macron published a post in Ukrainian on his Facebook page promising to help build a "just and durable peace."

"We will be by your side, we will help you until victory, we will be together to build a just and lasting peace. Count on France and Europe," Macron wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine agreed with France on the training of Air Force officers for a new air defense system.

French President Emmanuel Macron also called on Europe to reduce its dependence on the U.S. and develop its own defense capabilities. Macron noted that he does not consider his call for the development of European defense to be an alternative to NATO. According to him, a stronger Europe will allow the continent to become more autonomous within the alliance, acting "within NATO, together with NATO, but also independent of NATO."

It was previously reported that France has handed over Crotale air defense systems to Ukraine and plans to provide Caesar self-propelled artillery systems in the first quarter of 2023.

In addition, France and Italy will transfer SAMP/T Mamba air defense systems to Ukraine.