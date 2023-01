Yesterday, the Russian occupiers shelled 11 settlements in the Donetsk Region. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, published on the Telegram channel.

So, it is reported that the cities of Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Mykolaivka, Toretsk, the towns of Velyka Novosilka, Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, the villages of Vesele, Markove, and Predtechyne were under fire.

The Russian army hit with rockets, Grads, artillery. 26 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged - 19 residential buildings, a school, a factory, a transformer, a granary, etc.

The occupiers fired two missile strikes from the S-300 air defense system at Mykolayivka. An educational institution and two high-rise buildings were destroyed.

Another missile hit Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, where 5 private houses were damaged. Also, as a result of the missile attack, there is damage in the Kramatorsk industrial zone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 enemy drones on New Year's Eve.

Over the past day, the Armed Forces liquidated another 760 occupiers. In general, as of January 1, the losses of the Russian Federation in the war since February amount to more than 106,000 soldiers killed.